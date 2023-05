A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for eastern Oregon and parts of western Idaho. Gusty wind to 60 mph is like with some storms in these areas.

Expect gusts in Boise to 40 mph sometime around 7pm. Blowing dust is likely in some areas.

A cold front will cross the area early Monday morning with gusts to 35 mph possible in the valley then expect a nice, sunny afternoon with temperatures in the mid-70s!

