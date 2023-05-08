Watch Now
Strong thunderstorms are expected Monday afternoon & evening. Find out where.

Posted at 12:50 PM, May 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-08 14:51:16-04

Sunshine will give way to scattered thunderstorms for western Idaho and eastern Oregon Monday afternoon through Monday night.

Storms are moving from south-southwest to north-northeast. Gusty wind of over 40 mph and small hail are possible with any storms that form. The strongest storms could be along the Idaho/Oregon border during the evening. More showers and storms are possible overnight.

Temperatures will hold in the mid-60s (a few degrees below normal) for Monday and Tuesday followed by a warming trend beginning Wednesday with a high near 70. Expect a beautiful day on Thursday with sunshine and 74 degrees in the valley.

Friday could touch 80 degrees and temperatures should be in the low-80s over the weekend with lots of sunshine.

Keep checking back right here or on my Facebook Page for updates on Monday's storms.

