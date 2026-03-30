Strong storm system brings heavy mountain snow and thunderstorms before a major weekend warming trend

An active weather pattern is bringing valley rain, mountain snow, and the threat of thunderstorms to the region through the middle of the week. The most impactful storm system will arrive late Wednesday, delivering heavy mountain snow and gusty winds before conditions clear out for a warm, dry weekend.

Valley showers & storms with mountain snow, here is my video forecast

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast

Tuesday Showers and Thunderstorms

A weather system pushing into the region on Tuesday will bring a round of showers and potential thunderstorms. A warm front moving northward will focus light to moderate precipitation across the area Tuesday morning. By Tuesday afternoon and evening, unstable air will spark showers and thunderstorms. Most areas have a 60 to 80 percent chance of measurable precipitation, with valley locations generally seeing up to 0.15 inches of rain. Southwest winds ahead of this system will push snow levels up to 6,500 to 7,500 feet.

Major Storm Arrives Wednesday

The main storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest on Wednesday, bringing widespread precipitation to the region, especially Wednesday night. Gusty southwest winds will reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 35 to 45 mph across southeast Oregon and the higher terrain of southwest Idaho. The mild and moist air will also support another chance of thunderstorms.

Snow levels will hold around 6,500 feet during the day Wednesday before dropping to between 4,500 and 6,000 feet overnight as colder air moves in. This is when the heaviest snow will fall. Elevations above 6,500 feet can expect 8 to 16 inches of snow, heavily impacting higher roadways across Banner Summit, Big Creek Summit, and Warm Lake Summit. Mountain valleys will see 3 to 6 inches of accumulation as rain changes to snow Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. Drivers should prepare for slushy or snow-covered conditions on Highway 55, Highway 21, and U.S. 95 Thursday morning.

Widespread precipitation amounts of 0.20 to 0.50 inches are expected across lower elevations, with 0.50 to 1.00 inch in the mountains through Wednesday night.

Gusty Winds Thursday Before Weekend Warmup

Widespread precipitation will continue into Thursday as the storm system centers over eastern Oregon and southwest Idaho. The cold air moving in will create unstable conditions, leading to showery precipitation that could include rain, snow, graupel, and even a Thursday afternoon thunderstorm.

As the cold front moves east Thursday afternoon, strong west and northwest winds will sweep across the region. The strongest winds will hit the Snake Plain east of Mountain Home, the Camas Prairie, and along ridgetops, where gusts could reach 35 to 50 mph.

Precipitation will taper off Friday as the system exits, leaving only scattered showers over higher terrain. By Saturday, dry conditions will prevail as high pressure builds back into the region. This will kick off a significant warming trend, pushing temperatures 5 to 10 degrees above normal by Sunday for a beautiful end to the weekend.

Tonight

A chance of showers before midnight, then a chance of showers after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. High near 57. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday

A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. High near 59. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday

Rain showers before 9am, then rain and snow showers between 9am and noon, then rain showers after noon. Some thunder is also possible. High near 50. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday Night

A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 56.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Monday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.