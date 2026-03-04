Strong Cold Front Moves Through Idaho Bringing Rain, Mountain Snow, and Wind

A strong cold front is tracking through the region this afternoon, bringing cooler temperatures, moderate rain, gusty winds, and mountain snow, with the threat of isolated thunderstorms continuing into this evening.

Current Conditions: Front Moving Through Now

Temperatures have already dropped 5 to 10 degrees as the front has passed through various locations. Rome, Oregon dropped from 51 to 40 degrees in just one hour with northwesterly wind gusts up to 45 mph as a dramatic example of how quickly this front is changing conditions.

No lightning has been observed north of the Nevada border, but a stray thunderstorm remains possible this evening across southwest Idaho with a 20% chance. The primary concern this evening is outflow wind gusts ahead of the heavier showers, with several weather models showing gusts up to 50 mph along the Mountain Home to Twin Falls Interstate 84 corridor. Moderate valley rain and mountain snow will accompany this push of cold air, with the heaviest mountain snowfall isolated to elevations above 7,500 feet where totals of 5 to 10 inches are expected by tomorrow morning. Lower elevations from 4,000 to 6,000 feet will likely see wet snow totals of 1 to 3 inches.

Heavy rain, gusty wind, and mountain snow crossing the area

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast Wednesday 3/4/26

Thursday: Wind Advisory Remains in Effect

Winds will kick up behind the cold front over the Camas Prairie and Magic Valley Thursday, bringing gusts up to 50 mph by early afternoon. The wind advisory remains in effect for those southern zones Thursday afternoon. Conditions will be cool and breezy with partly sunny skies and a high near 49 degrees.

Weekend Through Next Week: Warming Then Another System

Friday will bring lingering showers with minor mountain accumulations before conditions turn dry and cool under northerly flow. The weekend will see a gradual warming trend with partly sunny skies Saturday and mostly sunny conditions Sunday, reaching a pleasant 63 degrees - the warmest day of the extended period.

Another cold front is expected early next week, bringing gusty winds and widespread precipitation back to the region. Temperatures will cool noticeably by Tuesday before another chance of rain and snow develops by Wednesday.

Mountain Snow Conditions for Ski Areas

This storm is delivering meaningful snowfall to ski areas, with 5 to 10 inches expected above 7,500 feet and 1 to 3 inches at elevations between 4,000 and 6,000 feet. The wet nature of the snow at lower elevations reflects the marginal temperatures, but higher elevation resorts should see quality accumulations. Lingering showers Friday will add minor additional amounts before the weekend warming trend takes hold.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11pm, then a chance of showers. Low around 36. NW wind around 10 mph, with gusts to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

Partly sunny & very breezy, with a high near 49. NW wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31. NW wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday

Mostly sunny, not as breezy, with a high near 51. NW wind 7 to 13 mph.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 55.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, milder & very pleasant with a high near 63.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

Partly sunny & mild, with a high near 60.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday

Partly sunny & colder, with a high near 47.

Tuesday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53.

