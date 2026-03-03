Strong cold front brings rain, mountain snow, and thunderstorm chances Wednesday

A strong cold front will push into the region Wednesday, bringing widespread rain, light mountain snow, and a slight chance of thunderstorms before gusty winds and cooler temperatures follow in its wake Thursday.

Wednesday: Cold Front Moves Through

Currently, a low stratus deck is lingering near Gooding this afternoon with otherwise sunny skies and warm temperatures across most of the region. That changes tomorrow as the cold front pushes into Baker County early Wednesday morning, spreading valley rain and mountain snow throughout the day.

Brief heavy rain and gusty winds will occur initially, tapering off as the front passes through by late afternoon. There's a slight chance of thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon and evening, with some weather models showing stronger showers with gusts up to 45 mph moving through the Treasure Valley and Magic Valley during the early evening. Any thunderstorms that form could produce outflow wind gusts up to 40 mph, with the best chance for thunderstorms and strong outflows over southeast Oregon. Snow levels will remain above 6,500 feet, keeping most mountain accumulations at higher elevations.

After Springlike weather Tuesday, rain, snow, and thunderstorms Wednesday

Scott Dorval's Idaho News 6 Forecast - 3/3/26

Thursday and Friday: Gusty Winds and Gradual Clearing

Strong post-frontal winds will be the main story Thursday, with gusts likely meeting wind advisory criteria across the lower Snake Plain, potentially reaching up to 50 mph. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler following the front. Showers will linger over the mountains through Thursday before conditions begin improving. Friday will bring sunny skies and a welcome break from the active weather.

Weekend Through Next Week: Warming Then Another System

A broad ridge building in from a large high pressure center off the Pacific coast will bring a gradual warming trend and mostly clear conditions this weekend. Sunday looks to be the warmest day of the extended period with temperatures reaching near 64 degrees.

The pleasant conditions won't last into next week, however. A cold front is expected to steer across the area Monday into Tuesday, bringing gusty northwest winds, increasing precipitation chances over higher terrain north and east of the Snake River Plain, and temperatures cooling to near or slightly below normal by Tuesday. Snow levels will gradually lower to valley floors Monday through Tuesday, favoring the possibility of light mountain snowfall.

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday

A slight chance of rain, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. High near 55. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then rain, mainly between 8pm and 11pm. Low around 35. West northwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Friday

Sunny, with a high near 53.

Friday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 34.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 56.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday

Sunny, with a high near 64.

Sunday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Monday

A 20 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 63.

