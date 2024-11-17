Stormy Sunday on the way with a snow & rain mix prevailing

BOISE, Idaho — Saturday had lovely skies but cool temperatures. Going into your Sunday, we have rain/snow mixes and increased winds moving into Idaho.

Quite the system moves in over night, bringing plenty of precipitation for most of the Gem State. Activity truly starts Sunday morning with chances of rain/snow mixes before 11 A.M. which then turns mostly to rain as the day warms up. Precipitation continues into the start of the week, clears out Tuesday, and returns Wednesday with light showers expected Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures in the Treasure Valley cool into the upper 30's on Tuesday but we warm back to the 50's on Thursday. We may see a cooling trend after next weekend as it looks like another low-pressure system will pass through the Pacific Northwest.

Get out the coats and umbrellas for tomorrow. It will be damp and cold.