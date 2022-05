NAMPA, Idaho — A very wet start to the morning made rush hour commuting a little dicey. Luckily rain showers in the Treasure Valley tapered off around a.m with snow storms in the Magic Valley following suit.

A Wind Advisory in the Treasure Valley remains in effect until 3 p.m today with gusts reaching 40mph. Despite drier, sunnier conditions today the strong pesty winds will persist.

Tomorrow comes a handful of sunshine and seasonably average temps tipping 70!