Storms tonight, clear skies tomorrow morning

The monsoonal weather currently passing through the west brings us some action this afternoon and evening.

We have about a 20% chance of rain with some isolated thunderstorms through the evening. The system is moving northeast and will have exited the state for the most part by the early hours of Friday.

Tomorrow we'll see clear and sunny conditions to start out the day with a return of similar afternoon storm conditions.

Temperatures will be in the 90s in our valleys tomorrow - a few degrees warmer than today is expected.