Storms still possible across Southern Idaho and SE Oregon here's your latest forecast

Good Morning Idaho Friday eve is here!

Yesterday a strong band of storms pushed through SE Oregon and SW Idaho. This aided in amplifying existing fires and creating new ones. Unfortunately, this means the air quality has worsened. Harney and Malheur Counties will be under a Air Quality alert through Friday at noon. This means avoid strenuous outdoor activity, stay inside and keep your windows closed. Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs, and worsen medical conditions.

We do have a chance for scattered storms this afternoon across Owhyee county, Twin Falls, and Gooding. These storms could produce gusty winds up to 60 mph, brief heavy rain, and small hail.

Refreshing 90s will take over the weekend.

We will continue to monitor the smoke conditions and storms for you here.

Take care of yourself and others