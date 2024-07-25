Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Storms still possible across Southern Idaho and SE Oregon here's your latest forecast

Posted at 4:12 AM, Jul 25, 2024

Good Morning Idaho Friday eve is here!

Yesterday a strong band of storms pushed through SE Oregon and SW Idaho. This aided in amplifying existing fires and creating new ones. Unfortunately, this means the air quality has worsened. Harney and Malheur Counties will be under a Air Quality alert through Friday at noon. This means avoid strenuous outdoor activity, stay inside and keep your windows closed. Smoke can irritate the eyes, lungs, and worsen medical conditions.

We do have a chance for scattered storms this afternoon across Owhyee county, Twin Falls, and Gooding. These storms could produce gusty winds up to 60 mph, brief heavy rain, and small hail.

Refreshing 90s will take over the weekend.

We will continue to monitor the smoke conditions and storms for you here.

Take care of yourself and others

Treasure Valley Extended

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018