Storms return Thursday, taper off towards the weekend

Active weather set to develop Thursday afternoon with gusty conditions are areas with heavy downpours. Around 2PM, Owyhee County will start to see this activity along the Nevada border. By 5PM, this system ramps up with daytime heating and expands towards the Treasure Valley and broadly through eastern Oregon.

Our lower valleys are expecting highs stemming from the low 80s to the low 90s. Mountain towns will see even cooler weather today - upper 70s to low 80s. Temperatures cool down with monsoonal moisture, so when active weather hits this afternoon expect things to feel noticeably colder outside.

Windy conditions this afternoon will drive fire weather danger. An expanded Red Flag Warning is in effect for eastern Oregon and SW Idaho today.

Look forward to an excellent weekend! Temps stick to the upper 80s in the Treasure Valley Saturday Sunday with calmer conditions.