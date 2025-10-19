Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Storms headed for Idaho on Sunday; heavy rain and wind possible

Saturday saw beautiful skies and nice, cool weather. Sunday brings storms. Will there be more coming this week?

About a tenth of an inch of precipitation is expected to fall in the Treasure Valley by morning, resulting in a significant amount of rain all at once, accompanied by wind, expected on Sunday. The skies clear out nicely headed into the evening, and for the rest of the week.

Nice and clear weather sticks around Idaho. Temperatures stay cool as well. Friday could see chances of 70s making an appearance in Boise, soon followed by another fall and chances of showers returning next Saturday.

Stay dry tomorrow and have a wonderful Sunday!

