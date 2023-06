More storms are set to impact southern and central Idaho today. Expect off and on showers with potential for stronger thunderstorms with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours.

These heavy downpours are mostly concentrated in the west central mountains near McCall but a Flood Watch is in effect for much of Idaho today. Some storms could dump heavy rains quickly accumulating water in areas with poor drainage. Turn around don't drown, never walk/drive through a flooded area.