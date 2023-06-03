Storms around through the weekend, heating up next week

Clouds and a few, isolated showers are beginning to move into the Treasure Valley from the northeast around a low pressure centered south of the Magic Valley. A quick burst of heavy rain is possible in some of the showers but the biggest threat will be gusty, outflow winds.

Sunday's weather is going to be similar to Saturday, numerous showers and thunderstorms in the Central Mountains and isolated showers in the Treasure and Magic valleys. There is still a slight risk of a storm in the Treasure Valley essentially ever day next week, with greater chances towards the end of the week as there will be more moisture to work with.

Heading into the work week, temperatures heat up and will be around 5-15 degrees above average. The heat peaks on Tuesday as highs will be in the lower 90s in the Treasure Valley. Gradual cooling is anticipated thereafter but highs will still be into the 80s.