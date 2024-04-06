Storm system pulls away tonight making way for calm weather on Sunday

We've made it to the weekend after a rollercoaster ride of weather the past week! It is feeling more like a February afternoon rather than April as temperatures hover in the upper 30s and low 40s across the Snake River Plain. For points east of Mountain Home, sustained winds are around 20-30mph causing wind chills in the 20s. There are a few, lingering showers around but it will trend drier as we head into Sunday.

Southeast Boise woke up to a wintry surprise with over 3 inches of snowfall in some areas, setting a new daily record of 2.1 inches at Boise airport. Rain switched over to a heavy wet snow Friday night, blanketing the roadways and taking down tree branches. The National Weather Service has put together a great recap of the various records set during this impactful weather system.

The storm over the past few days brought heavy rain, snow, cold temperatures, and thunderstorms to #Boise. It also broke several records. Here's a few highlights of how unusual this pattern was! #IDwx pic.twitter.com/DG978v7ZUD — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) April 6, 2024

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the Magic Valley and Camas Prairie through 9:00 PM Saturday with continued gusts up to 50mph. It will remain breezy on Sunday with gusts up to 35mph possible.

The low pressure responsible for the active weather moves away tonight allowing for high pressure to move in. Temperatures will only reach the lower 50s on Sunday, but climbing around 5-7 degrees each afternoon through Thursday where temperatures will peak in the mid 70s.