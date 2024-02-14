Storm system heading for Idaho, rain coming this afternoon, grab your umbrella. Check out my forecast here.

Good Morning Idaho!

The start of the week was gorgeous, temperatures were in the 40s and 50s and skies were clear.

This mornings commute will remain dry and mostly cloudy. Waking up temperatures will start the day in the 30s, bundle up and grab an umbrella! I know many of us like to be gifted chocolates or candies for valentines, but mother nature is gifting us all the rain and snow!

A warm front passing through the region today will bring a significant amount of moisture to the area. Bringing mountain snow in the central mountains around later morning, then trickling into the valley floors as rain around 4 pm. The system will start off as light rain and grow heavier into the night.

Between today and tomorrow, the valley floors will accumulate 0.25" to 0.75" of rain, making roads slick and wet tonight and tomorrow. If you are dinning out for valentines keep that umbrella on you, and drive safely!

In the mountains, 6 to 10 inches of snow are expected in Valleys above 4,000 ft. With 12 to 24 inches of snow expected on higher peaks of 6000 feet. Snow may mix with rain at times below 4000!

Idaho News 6 Snowfall accumulations between 6 to 10 inches, drive safe if your heading through the mountains.

Idaho News 6 Winter storm warning in effect 5 pm tonight until 5 am Friday. 6 to 10 inches of snow expected for West central mountains and Boise Mountain Zones

The West Central Mountains and Boise Mountain Zones are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 5 pm this afternoon to 5 am on Friday. as these fronts pass through and bring heavy snow, wind gusts will be up to 30 mph.

We will see a brief break from the rain Friday and Saturday before another round Sunday.