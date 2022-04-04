Storm off the Pacific brings strong winds and precipitation across Idaho Monday

NAMPA, Idaho — Heavy winds and widespread precipitation move into southern and central Idaho Monday morning. This system moving in from the west will continue eastward.

There are several watches and warnings in effect Monday through Tuesday. A Winter Storm Warning will impact parts of the east central mountains. A Winter Weather Advisory will impact a majority of the west central mountains. In southwestern Idaho a Wind Advisory is in effect from 6pm today through 6pm Tuesday. High Wind Warnings are bringing 60mph wind gusts across Harney County until at least 11pm tonight.

Monday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains:

A.M: Widespread rain and snow showers. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning, rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches in the valleys, with 3 to 7 inches in the mountains. Highs 37 to 51. Windy. Southwest winds around 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph in the valleys and to 55 mph in the mountains.

P.M: Snow showers. Chance of snow 90 percent. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch in the valleys, with 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Colder. Lows 20 to 29. Windy. West winds around 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the evening.

Boise Mountains:

A.M: Widespread rain and snow showers. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Snow level 4500 feet in the morning, rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation in the valleys, with snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches in the mountains. Highs 40 to 55. Gusts to 40 mph in the in the valleys and 55 mph in the mountains.

P.M: Rain and snow showers in the evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Little or no snow accumulation in the valleys, with snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches in the mountains. Colder. Lows 19 to 32. Windy. Northwest winds 25 to 30 mph in the evening. Gusts to 40 mph.

Lower Treasure Valley:

A.M: Widespread rain showers, mainly in the morning. Chance of showers 90 percent. Highs 60 to 65. Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning, increasing to west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

P.M: Decreasing clouds. A slight chance of rain showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. Lows 35 to 40. Windy. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the evening, decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

Upper Treasure Valley:

A.M: Widespread rain showers, mainly in the morning. Chance of showers 90 percent. Highs 57 to 64. Breezy. East winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, shifting to west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

P.M: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. Lows 32 to 38. Windy. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Western Magic Valley:

A.M: Cloudy with scattered rain showers. Chance of showers 40 percent. Highs 55 to 60. Windy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph in the morning, becoming west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 40 mph.

P.M: Decreasing clouds. A chance of rain showers. A chance of snow showers after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Lows 30 to 35. Windy. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

