Storm chances continue into next week as temperatures warm

Areas of patchy fog continue to burn off in mountain valleys and another round develops overnight. It has been unusually humid across Idaho with dew points in the mid to upper 50s the last several days. Moisture lingers into next week as another Pacific low-pressure system moves inland.

Storm chances increase Monday and Tuesday, especially in the Central Mountains and near the NV border. However, scattered showers and thunderstorms likely impact the Treasure and Magic valleys with the chance for gusty winds, heavy rain and small hail. Precipitation chances diminish thereafter.

Temperatures warm around 3-7 degrees above normal early next week with highs in the mid 80s. Cooling off a bit for the second half of the week.