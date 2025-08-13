Still hot-storm chances for some

Idaho News 6 Elevated Wildfire Conditions are along Eastern Idaho due to gusty outflow winds, and dry thunderstorms. Avoid outdoor burning today.

Good Morning and Happy Hump Day!

Not quite as scorching as yesterday, but southern Idaho will still feel like an oven today. The Heat Advisory continues in the Oregon Lower Treasure Valley through 9 PM, thanks to both hot afternoons and warm nights that offer little relief.

Mid-level moisture is still hanging over southern Idaho. This will help spark isolated dry thunderstorms late today and again Thursday in southeast Owyhee and southern Twin Falls Counties. Any storms could bring outflow gusts up to 50 mph with little rain. Elsewhere, we’ll stay dry, though clouds will bubble up over the southern Boise Mountains.

A weak Pacific trough will move in later today through Friday, bringing highs back to near normal by tomorrow and Friday.