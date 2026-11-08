IDAHO — Above average highs along with clear weather continue as November is trending well above average.

So far this month has been impressive when it comes to temperatures. As of the 7th, Boise is experiencing the 2nd warmest November ever. Now we do have a lot of month left to see those temperatures fall but just last month we saw impressive heat stick around.

The Treasure Valley just saw the 3rd warmest October ever recorded so it seems like the warmer than normal trend isn't going anywhere. Temperatures this week are averaging 10-15°F above normal along with very dry weather. The day time highs don't look to change but the dry weather is a different story.

WATCH | Stellar skies continue for southern Idaho

Stellar skies and conditions continue for southern Idaho

Over the next week, southern Idaho will stay dry but our 6-10 day outlook is trending wetter than normal so showers are set to arrive at some point next week and a large band of moisture is forecasted to develop off the coastline on Wednesday.

For now, enjoy the nice skies and mild temperatures, Novembers warmer than normal start will continue.