Steady Rain through Monday Night, Dry on Tuesday

Rain falling across the region will be heaviest between 9 pm and midnight before tapering off before sunrise Tuesday.

Tuesday will be cool with clouds and sunshine mixed and not much wind.

Wednesday will warm up into the 60s for the valley with a good deal of sunshine then Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night with showers likely again on Thursday.

Friday and much of Saturday should be dry with temperatures near 60.

Right now I am tracking a wetter storm system that could soak the valley on Saturday night into Sunday morning. Keep checking back for updates on the timing of this system.