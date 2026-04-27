Steady climb in temperatures headed to southern Idaho this week

A nice spring warm-up is on the way for southern Idaho. After heavy showers over the past few weeks, a dry spell is also headed to the Gem State.

Idaho can't seem to stay out of the record books in 2026. After the warmest winter since 1934, leaving Idaho's lower elevations in a snow drought, April decided to continue the historic trend. 2026 now has the wettest April ever recorded since tracking began in 1878.

So far, we have seen 3.87 value inches fall. That's over triple the average, which is 1.23 inches. That trend shifts this week heading into May.

Drier and warmer temperatures take over the valley floors. Mild weather is consistent this week as we climb into the 80's by next weekend. The start of May in the extended outlooks has all of the Pacific Northwest warmer than normal. Idaho, along with most of the western U.S., returns to the trend of warmer conditions once again.

Nice spring warm-up headed to southern Idaho—

Steady climb in temperatures coming this week

Enjoy the rest of the nice weekend! Great weather continues on as we close out April.

BOISE EXTENDED FORECAST—