Staying on the chilly side!

We're waking up to continued scattered showers and overcast skies in SW Idaho Tuesday morning.

Idaho News 6

Grab those extra layers! Low pressure is dominating the region pushing our temperatures well below normal today. We're looking at highs in the upper 40s/low 50s....and typically we'd be in the mid-60s this time of year in the Boise area.

Moisture will stay in the region through the next few days but significantly die down by noon today. Afternoon sunshine and partially cloud covered skies in the Treasure Valley will be a nice relief.