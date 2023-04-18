Watch Now
Staying on the chilly side!

Treasure Valley Day Planner
Posted at 5:41 AM, Apr 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-18 08:27:02-04

We're waking up to continued scattered showers and overcast skies in SW Idaho Tuesday morning.

Grab those extra layers! Low pressure is dominating the region pushing our temperatures well below normal today. We're looking at highs in the upper 40s/low 50s....and typically we'd be in the mid-60s this time of year in the Boise area.

Moisture will stay in the region through the next few days but significantly die down by noon today. Afternoon sunshine and partially cloud covered skies in the Treasure Valley will be a nice relief.

