Stay safe this week in the heat!

Monday's high temperature in the Treasure Valley will be hot at 94 degrees, but it's actually relatively cool compared to some other temps we're tracking this week.

High-pressure will start to build in the region starting today from the south. The hottest temps of the year so far are expected this week. Tomorrow, we'll hit triple-digits in the Treasure Valley and the heat continues all week. The temperatures will be around 5 to 10 degrees above normal at this time.

Northward- moving clouds from monsoon moisture may lower max temps slightly on Tuesday...but it's still going to be super hot out.

Avoid doing tons of physical activity in this heat. Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade if you do go outdoors.

Look before you lock - never leave children or animals in a vehicle because temperatures rise rapidly inside those hot cars and could be deadly.

