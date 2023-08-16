Stay safe! Possible record-breaking heat as back to school kicks off

For many kids this school year, the first day is going to be a hot one!

We are looking at scorching hot temperatures Wednesday in the Gem State and a Heat Advisory has been issued through Thursday for many highlighted counties below. Use extreme caution this afternoon and limit outdoor excursion. Stay hydrated and wear sunblock.

Idaho News 6 Heat Advisory issued through Thursday for some parts of the Gem State

Boise's forecast high is 104 and if we get this hot, that will be a record-breaker for Wednesday, August 16. The last time the record was broken was at 103 in 2020 on this day. This heat is about 10-15 degrees above normal.

The good news is, we cool down from here! This high pressure shifts east tomorrow leaving room for monsoonal moisture and lower temperatures to develop in the Gem State as we head towards the weekend.