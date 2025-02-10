Start of the week brings cold winter air and single-digit lows

Skies are still clear going into the start of the week but the coldest days are just ahead of us with very chilly days going into Tuesday and Wednesday.

A low-pressure system in Canada will dip down into the states with Montana and the Dakotas seeing very cold temperatures. Idaho will see some of them as well. Mountains will see negatives for overnight lows and Valley's will see single-digit lows.

We will see a bump in highs going into Thursday along will some increased precipitation and decent chances of snow here in Idaho.

Stay warm at the start of this week!