St Patrick's day is around the corner, here's the latest forecast

Good Morning Idaho!

Waking up temperatures remain in the 30s! Therefore, grab a light jacket. However, by the afternoon you may not even want it. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s with sunshine expected and a few lingering clouds.

Saint Patrick's weekend is shaping up to be gorgeous! Clear skies and sunshine are expected throughout the weekend with temperatures reach 67 degrees on Sunday! Take advantage of the sunshine and warmth and get outdoors if you can.

Idaho News 6

These warmer temperatures come just in time for spring. After a mild winter season, Spring will arrive on Tuesday. This means pool days will be ahead of us as we make are way into April!

What's also around the corner is TreeFort Music Festival! So far the start is looking partly sunny. However, there is a slight chance of showers going into the weekend. Will keep tracking this as the week goes on.

Have a safe weekend!

Stay up to date with my latest forecast here https://www.instagram.com/sophiacruzwx/