Spring wind will continue off & on

The gusty wind has been rolling through the valley Tuesday but will settle down for much of Wednesday. The wind will return later in the day Wednesday.

A cold front will traverse the state Wednesday early afternoon causing not only the wind to kick up but it will bring a few valley sprinkles and central mountain rain showers as it passes.

That front will usher in cooler weather dropping temperatures to below normal across the region for the first time in a while. Expect the mid-50s on Thursday and a colder Friday morning with a low below freezing in Boise for the first time since March 20th!

Sunshine is likely Thursday through Saturday followed by an increase in clouds on Sunday. Temperatures will moderate to the low 60s again over the weekend then cool down again early next week.

The long-range charts are showing a chance of low to mid-70s again late next week.

