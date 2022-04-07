Spring turns to summer on Friday then winter over the weekend

Temperatures will warm to near 80 degrees Friday before a cold front brings in more wind, blowing dust, and maybe more mud! It will be mostly sunny in the morning followed by increasing afternoon clouds. A warm breeze will be blowing during the day then a wind shift could bring in some gusty winds from the northwest as early as 5 pm then a cold front will bring in blowing dust again. Right now the timing looks like 6:30 pm in Caldwell and 7:30 pm in Boise. Winds could gust to 50 mph as the front passes.

The wind will blow on Saturday with a good amount of sunshine but it will be sharply cooler with a high temperature of only near 50 degrees.

On Sunday there is a chance of snow showers in the valley with a gusty wind and an afternoon high only in the upper 40s.

Later in the day Monday, another storm will move in with valley snow changing to rain. It will remain cold with afternoon temperatures again in the 40s.

Tuesday morning there could be a dusting of snow in the valley!

Stay connected right here and on my Facebook Page for updates on our rapidly changing weather.

