Spring snow blankets part of the valley and another weekend storm is on the way

Snow fell in northern and eastern Ada County Thursday morning causing slick roads and a reminder that winter is not that far behind us. From the flying wye west, it was primarily rain but the higher elevations to the east had snow with 4"-6" from Harris Ranch to Avimor.

More than .75" of precipitation fell helping to boost Boise's March total to over 2.25" making for a top ten wet month in 82 years!

Bogus Basin has had over 22" of snow in the last 24 hours and another major snowmaker is on the way for the mountains this weekend.

