Idaho's weekend is looking stellar, but as the month switches over, Spring showers are on the way.

I hope you have your weekend plans locked in. Both Saturday and Sunday are stunning with 70 degrees and sunny skies. Glad this weather arrives on the days off because the work week is a different story. Inconsistent spring weather is expected as we close out March.

Temperatures fall, and rain is coming in for the first spring showers of the season. Valley floor temperatures fall to their lowest this week on Thursday. Magic Valley is expected to reach only into the high 40's with a break in warmer than usual conditions. Skies will clear out by Friday, and next weekend will be a bit warmer than the conditions this work week.

Into the further extended forecast from our 6-10 day outlook, Idaho unfortunately returns to warmer and drier than normal conditions. Of course, the weather is to our benefit with nicer conditions, but the Gem State is in need of cooler and wetter weather to try and catch up from the dismal Winter we experienced.

A look into when those Spring showers arrive:

Spring showers arrive going into April

Continue to enjoy your lovely weekend. The work week brings cooler, wetter skies to Idaho.