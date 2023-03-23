Spring rain showers today but winter snow showers are on the way

Scattered showers will continue in the valley with snow in the higher elevations today. Isolated thunderstorms are possible in the Treasure Valley and likely in the Magic Valley.

Moisture will continue to stream into the state and the snow will continue to pile up especially starting tonight as a cold front approaches western Idaho around 10 pm. The cold air will drop snow levels down to the valley floor and the Treasure Valley could see a coating of snow between 11 pm and 2 am.

The wind will pick up behind the front. The wind combined with a ten-degree temperature drop will make Friday blustery and cold in the valley with scattered snow showers throughout the day. Brief snow squalls could coat the ground at times even into Friday night. High temperatures will barely top 40 degrees (the normal high in Boise is 57) and the wind will make it feel like the low 30s the entire day. If you are headed to any outdoor events at the Treefort Music Fest be prepared for winter cold.

Friday night the low temp will drop into the upper-20s and Saturday will be just as cold but the sun will periodically make an appearance through the snow flurries. The brisk breeze will return keeping the feel of winter.

Meanwhile, snow will pile up in the ski areas with over a foot likely into the weekend.

Lingering flurries will mix with sunshine on Sunday but it will be 26 degrees in the morning and only 44 in the afternoon.

