Spring-like conditions today in the Treasure Valley

Posted at 9:00 AM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 11:00:29-05

Today is going to feel very non-January....and more like maybe March or April.

Temperatures are well above normal - we typically would see highs in the upper 30s for this time of year - and we're going top out in the low 50s today in the Treasure Valley!

We're also in store for a breezy Thursday! Wind speeds around 15-20 mph throughout the day due to a southeasterly flow moving through the I-84 corridor.


It's going to feel nice and springy today in the region. Here's a look at your day planner. Enjoy the day - we're just one day closer to Friday!

Treasure Valley Day Planner

