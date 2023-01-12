Spring-like conditions today in the Treasure Valley

Today is going to feel very non-January....and more like maybe March or April.

Temperatures are well above normal - we typically would see highs in the upper 30s for this time of year - and we're going top out in the low 50s today in the Treasure Valley!

We're also in store for a breezy Thursday! Wind speeds around 15-20 mph throughout the day due to a southeasterly flow moving through the I-84 corridor.

I'm no expert...but I think today might be a great day for some kite flying!🌬️🪁🍃



Apparently, the best wind speeds for this activity are between 7 - 15 mph and we'll get that today! See below or what's ahead. #IDwx #Idaho #weather #forecast #Boise pic.twitter.com/9XG4C9Q2Cp — Geneva Zoltek TV (@GenevaZoltek) January 12, 2023



It's going to feel nice and springy today in the region. Here's a look at your day planner. Enjoy the day - we're just one day closer to Friday!