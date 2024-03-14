Spring like conditions approaching by the weekend

Good Morning Idaho!

Happy Thursday, only one more day before we embark on St. Patty's Weekend.

Mother Nature has given us a lot of rain in the past two weeks, we have had 0.95" of precipitation almost doubling the average of 0.50". While this meant cooler temperatures and rainy and wet commutes. We are finally getting some sunshine.

Waking up temperatures will be in the upper 20s so grab a good jacket! Winds won't be as strong as yesterday morning but this afternoon will be breezy. Temperatures will reach the mid 50s with a northwest wind at 17-20 mph keeping us chilly this afternoon.

Don't worry though winds are looking to calm into the weekend. Temperatures will soar back into the 60s by Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will stick around til Tuesday where temperatures may even warm to the 70s!

There is a chance that winter like weather could return next weekend. However, we will continue to track outlooks into the weekend.

