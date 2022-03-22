Spring has sprung! Temperatures are warming up across Idaho this week!

NAMPA, Idaho — Warmer weather ushers through Idaho this week with light rain and snow showers possible in higher elevations up north on Wednesday. This week's warming trend pauses on Thursday but continues through the weekend. Temperatures reach or near record highs.

Tuesday Zone Forecasts:

West Central Mountains:

A.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 53.

P.M: Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 34.

Boise Mountains:

A.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 58.

P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 20 to 35.

Lower Treasure Valley:

A.M: Partly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Light winds.

Upper Treasure Valley:

A.M: Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening, shifting to east around 10 mph after midnight.

Western Magic Valley:

A.M: Sunny. Highs 52 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

P.M: Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph in the evening, shifting to southeast after midnight.

