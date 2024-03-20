Spring has sprung, but your gonna need an umbrella by the weekend. Here's the latest forecast.

Good Morning Idaho,

Spring is here, and you can feel it! Waking up temperatures will be in the 40s sky rocketing to the 70s by the afternoon. It's going to be a very comfortable during the daytime, especially if your heading out to Treefort Festival. Make sure to stay hydrated, with the crowds and sunshine out it will warm up quickly!

While conditions remain pleasant during the daytime, the high pressure ridge that has been overhead Idaho will weaken. Allowing a system from the West Coast to bring us some Rain! Areas in Baker County and the West Central Idaho Mountains will receive a good soaking. The strongest cells have the ability to produce thunderstorms and even lighting. If you are out at Treefort Festival tonight, be weather aware and keep an eye out for showers, thunder, and lightning!

Tomorrow is looking better, temperatures will cool to the 60s due to a passing cold front and a breezy west-northwest wind.

Friday, a high pressure ridge will develop over the area again, leaving conditions mostly cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper 60s. However, following behind is a pacific system expected to give us some light rain Friday night.

Saturday rain coverage increases, expected to give the area a good soaking. Snow levels will drop to 4500-5000 feet leaving room for snow accumulations at the peaks.

If you are heading into Treefort the week will start out nice and pleasant, by Friday night this pattern will change. Invest in a good rain poncho, and download the Idaho News 6 app to stay weather aware!

