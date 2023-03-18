Watch Now
Spring begins Monday, but winter weather continues

A mild and breezy weekend ahead for the Treasure Valley. Increasing clouds ahead of the next storm system. Rain, mountain snow and wind likely next week.
Posted at 6:32 PM, Mar 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-17 20:32:41-04

Throughout the first two weeks of March, Boise has already received nearly an inch of precipitation. The average monthly precipitation for March is around 1.33 inches. Another system is expected to bring additional moisture to the region early next week.

A trough moves ashore Sunday night into Monday spreading rain and mountain snow into the region. It will also keep temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal. Temperatures gradually fall throughout the week along with snow levels. It is possible the rain could mix with snow in the valleys by Thursday or Friday.

