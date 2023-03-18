Spring begins Monday, but winter weather continues

Throughout the first two weeks of March, Boise has already received nearly an inch of precipitation. The average monthly precipitation for March is around 1.33 inches. Another system is expected to bring additional moisture to the region early next week.

A trough moves ashore Sunday night into Monday spreading rain and mountain snow into the region. It will also keep temperatures 5-10 degrees below normal. Temperatures gradually fall throughout the week along with snow levels. It is possible the rain could mix with snow in the valleys by Thursday or Friday.