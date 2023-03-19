Spring arrives with valley rain and mountain snow

Another push of pacific moisture will reach Idaho late Sunday night with valley rain and mountain snow. A few inches of snow are possible in Long Valley around 5000 feet while the ski areas could see 6"-12" inches by late Monday night making for great skiing for Spring Breakers on Tuesday.

The Treasure Valley will see rain Sunday night with periodic showers on Monday. Some heavier downpours are possible Monday afternoon. Temperatures will dip below average by five degrees on Monday and Tuesday.

Conditions will dry out on Tuesday as a stronger pacific storm slams California and then passes primarily south of the Snake River valley. The northern fringe of this storm could bring a few rain and snow showers to the valley Wednesday morning.

Another pacific storm will hit Idaho Thursday night through Friday night with mountain snow and valley rain/snow showers.