Spectacular weather to close out the long holiday weekend.

Sunshine and warm temperatures will dominate in most areas for the rest of your Monday with an increasing threat of showers & storms on Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

The showers & storms will contain heavy downpours and some hail late in the day on Tuesday. There is the possibility of a very wet evening in Boise starting around 7 pm.

Showers could continue on Wednesday MORNING into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low-80s Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday in the valleys.

By next weekend it could reach the mid-80s but it looks like thunderstorms could move in from EAST to WEST bring the chance for rain each afternoon.

Stay connected right here or on my Facebook Page for updates to my upcoming weekend forecast!