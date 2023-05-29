Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Spectacular weather to close out the long holiday weekend.

Spectacular weather to close out the long holiday weekend.
Posted at 1:57 PM, May 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-29 15:57:20-04

Sunshine and warm temperatures will dominate in most areas for the rest of your Monday with an increasing threat of showers & storms on Tuesday and part of Wednesday.

The showers & storms will contain heavy downpours and some hail late in the day on Tuesday. There is the possibility of a very wet evening in Boise starting around 7 pm.

Showers could continue on Wednesday MORNING into the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low-80s Tuesday and near 80 on Wednesday in the valleys.

By next weekend it could reach the mid-80s but it looks like thunderstorms could move in from EAST to WEST bring the chance for rain each afternoon.

Stay connected right here or on my Facebook Page for updates to my upcoming weekend forecast!

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:47 PM, Dec 17, 2018