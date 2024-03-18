Watch Now
Spectacular weather continues but how long can it last? Here is the latest.

Posted at 6:06 PM, Mar 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-17 20:06:34-04

Temperatures soared into the 60s on Sunday with plenty of sunshine and light wind. This spectacular weather will continue into the beginning of the week with temperatures warming to near 70° through Wednesday.

If you have plans for the Treefort Music Festival there is a slight chance of evening showers on Wednesday then dry Thursday but a chance for shower Friday evening and also a chance on Saturday and Sunday with Saturday the day we will most likely experience rain.

Temperatures will cool from 70° on Wednesday to 64° Friday and in the 50s over the weekend.

I will have more details as to when the rain will affect outdoor events as we get closer to Wednesday.

