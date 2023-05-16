Spectacular sunshine with only isolated storms Tuesday afternoon

Sunshine will dominate in the Treasure Valley Tuesday with isolated storms developing along and northwest of a line from Weiser to McCall. Temperatures will continue to run about ten degrees above normal with Boise reaching 83.

Any storms that form today will have wind gusts up to 40 mph and possibly small hail.

The storm threat will develop further south Wednesday afternoon with temperatures again in the low 80s.

I expect it to heat up for the rest of the week with the temperatures reaching 90 in the valley by Friday and possibly in the low 90s on Saturday. There is still a chance of isolated storms mainly in the higher terrain.

On Sunday it will likely be hot again but there is a chance of showers & storms late in the day which could cool it down again.

