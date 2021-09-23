Spectacular Friday Forecast

Cooler air has pushed into Idaho from the northwest dropping our temperatures into the 70s in the valleys and 65-70 in the central mountains.

Friday will be simply spectacular with sunshine, no wind, and very pleasant temperatures just barely topping 80s degrees in the valley.

Saturday and Sunday will be a bit warmer but will still feature sunshine from start to finish. Boise should reach 85 degrees with McCall possibly touching 77 on Saturday! The weather should be fantastic for all outdoor events this weekend but keep in mind that the Sage pollen has jumped into the extreme category and will likely stay at least that high through the weekend and beyond.