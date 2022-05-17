Watch
Southern Idaho still feelin' that heat!

Hot day in store for Treasure Valley!
Posted at 9:09 AM, May 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-17 11:09:43-04

Warm weather continues in southern Idaho with temperatures hitting the 70s today at the hottest part of the day around 4PM.

There is very little cloud cover in store - so make sure to pack your sunglasses and sunscreen if you head outdoors to enjoy the weather.

Temperatures consistent throughout southern Idaho.

Wednesday will also be pretty warm with a similar temperature pattern, but there is set to be more cloud cover in store ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the region.

Thursday that cold front will drop temperatures and bring a chance of precipitation as well as wind.

The low-pressure trend, however, is brief. Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s by the weekend.

