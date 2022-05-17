Southern Idaho still feelin' that heat!

Warm weather continues in southern Idaho with temperatures hitting the 70s today at the hottest part of the day around 4PM.

There is very little cloud cover in store - so make sure to pack your sunglasses and sunscreen if you head outdoors to enjoy the weather.

Idaho News 6 Hot day in store for Treasure Valley! Temperatures consistent throughout southern Idaho.



Wednesday will also be pretty warm with a similar temperature pattern, but there is set to be more cloud cover in store ahead of a cold front that will sweep through the region.

Thursday that cold front will drop temperatures and bring a chance of precipitation as well as wind.

The low-pressure trend, however, is brief. Temperatures will warm back up into the 70s by the weekend.