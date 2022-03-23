Watch
Southern Idaho set to warm up significantly into the weekend

High temperatures set to impact drought
Drought forecast expected to continue or worsen through Spring
Geneva Zoltek
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), forecasters are predicting a warmer and drier Spring than normal resulting in a continued and worsening drought in the majority of the western U.S.
Posted at 1:59 PM, Mar 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-23 15:59:22-04

NAMPA — High temperatures are on track to steadily rise over the next five days in southern Idaho and approach record-breaking temperatures. By the weekend, expect temps in the mid-70s.

7 day extended forecast March 23

The Idaho News 6 Weather Center is tracking minor unsettled weather hitting northern Idaho this evening, but even with that there is less than a 10% chance of precipitation hitting McCall.

This warming trend is on track with with overall Spring outlook. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), forecasters are predicting a warmer and drier Spring than normal resulting in a continued and worsening drought in the majority of the western U.S.

Some areas of the west have been dealing with poor conditions for drought since the summer of 2020 and right now, about 60% of the continental U.S. is facing drought.

