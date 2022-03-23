Southern Idaho set to warm up significantly into the weekend

NAMPA — High temperatures are on track to steadily rise over the next five days in southern Idaho and approach record-breaking temperatures. By the weekend, expect temps in the mid-70s.

Idaho News 6

The Idaho News 6 Weather Center is tracking minor unsettled weather hitting northern Idaho this evening, but even with that there is less than a 10% chance of precipitation hitting McCall.

This warming trend is on track with with overall Spring outlook. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), forecasters are predicting a warmer and drier Spring than normal resulting in a continued and worsening drought in the majority of the western U.S.

Some areas of the west have been dealing with poor conditions for drought since the summer of 2020 and right now, about 60% of the continental U.S. is facing drought.