Southern Idaho heats up

NAMPA — An upper ridge of high pressure from the Pacific Ocean that has been building on the west coast is sending warm air to southern Idaho through the end of the week.

Overnight Wednesday some unsettled weather will arrive to Idaho and light rain and wind is a possibility, though more likely in northern and central Idaho. The system will bring a slight drop in temperatures before the weekend and a some cloud cover.

Friday through Sunday record temperatures will be approached - we're talking highs in the mid-70's, about 10 to 15 degrees above normal.

Another weak system is being tracked for next Monday cooling down temps and bringing some precipitation.