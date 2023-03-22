Some snow in the Magic Valley, sun and clouds with a brief shower elsewhere

After a mostly sunny and pleasant first full day of spring, clouds have began filling into southern Idaho along with snow showers in the Magic Valley. A strong upper level low came ashore in the San Francisco Bay Area late Tuesday night, bringing heavy rain, damaging winds and power outages to parts of California.

The storm tracks to the south of the area throughout the day with the majority of the moisture remaining to the south of the Treasure Valley. However, there will continue to be cloud cover around into the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible during the evening.

Mountain locations stay largely dry on Wednesday, but light to moderate snow overspreads higher elevations on Thursday. A cold front pushes across the region on Thursday afternoon and evening accompanied by a burst of rain and snow. Several inches of snow will accumulate on Thursday and Friday in the mountains.

Behind the cold front, temperatures will cool off to around 10-15 degrees below seasonable normal. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s in the Magic and Treasure Valleys. Isolated snow showers are possible in the valleys, with more numerous snow showers in the mountains.