Some low pressure activity Friday morning, nice weekend ahead

Posted at 6:04 AM, Aug 25, 2023
A coastal trough of low pressure is pushing into the region today, and we're waking up to some cloud cover and isolated light rain in eastern Oregon and southwestern Idaho. Sunshine and heat dominates this afternoon and evening. Temperatures hit the upper 80s and low 90s in the Treasure Valley.

Only trace amounts of rain is expected with this system. Most areas seeing 0.02 inches of rain or less over the next 24 hours. Stronger storms develop later this afternoon and evening in the east central mountains towards the Montana border and in the Magic Valley.

This all ahead of a mild weather weekend with temperatures in the low 90s in the Treasure Valley and a major shift mid-week with a temperature drop! Check out Wednesday's expected high...it's going to feel like Fall!

