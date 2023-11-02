Soggy Thursday with a soaking rainfall this weekend

The first push of rain is moving through the Treasure Valley as of Thursday morning. Temperatures are considerably more mild than earlier in the week in the low to mid 40s. The main batch of rainfall will arrive after lunchtime lasting into the small hours of Friday morning. Around 0.1-0.25" will accumulate with this first round of rainfall.

Idaho News 6

Friday is actually shaping up to be a decent day in the Treasure Valley. There will be peaks of sunshine, light wind, and daytime highs around 60°. Lingering showers are possible in the mountains. The mild Pacific air associated with these storm systems will keep snow levels around 8000 feet.

The next storm arrives on Saturday morning with a soaking rainfall lasting into the evening. Rain totals of 0.25-0.75" for the Treasure and Magic valleys and upwards of 1" or more of rain for the central mountains.

Temperatures begin to cool a bit and snow levels drop to 6500-7000 feet early next week as scattered showers continue in the valley. When all is said and done, the Treasure Valley could receive as much as 1.5" of precipitation, more than the entire month's normal precipitation!

This weekend Daylight Saving Time comes to an end at 2:00 AM on Sunday, so make sure to set the clocks back an hour before heading off to bed on Saturday. Enjoy those later sunsets this week, on Sunday the sun will set around 5:30 PM!