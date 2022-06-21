Soaring temperatures Wednesday with slight cooling by Friday

Temperatures will soar rapidly to above 90 on Wednesday with sunshine and light wind. Expect highs in the central mountains 75-80.

On Thursday a weak cold front will cross central Idaho dropping temperatures and picking up the breeze. Highs on Thursday will hit the upper 80s with sunshine Boise northward but a chance of late-day isolated storms from Mountain Home into the Magic Valley.

Friday will be the "coolest" day with valley temperatures dropping into the mid-80s in the central mountains it will cool to the low to mid-70s. Everyone should see lots of sunshine.

Over the weekend temperatures will soar again hitting 90 in the valley on Saturday and mid-90s on Sunday. Mountain temperatures will climb to the mid-80s by Sunday at 5000 feet (McCall).

We may see our first 100-degree day by early next week!

