Soaring temperatures through Thursday

Wednesday looks nearly picture perfect with light wind, sunshine, and temperatures in the mid-80s in the valley.

On Thursday, the temperatures will soar to the highest level of the season. Boise could hit 92 with low 70s in the central mountains. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Wind gusts near storms could top 40 mph.

Friday will be cooler with highs in the 70s, lots of valley clouds, and the chance of late-day storms.

Overnight into Saturday morning, there could be a soaking rain in the valley followed by a break by mid-morning and the chance of showers late in the day. It will be breezy & cooler in the 60s on Saturday.

On Sunday morning more rain is likely then it will be mostly cloudy, breezy, and very cool in the afternoon with a slight chance of more showers. High temps will barely top 60 on Sunday.

The water temperature at Lucky Peak Lake measured 55 degrees, up from 52 last Friday. The water height as of May 23rd was 3034 feet

