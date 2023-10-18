Soak up the sunshine and warmer temps, big cooldown coming in next week

The cold front that swept across Idaho overnight Monday provided a pleasant, sunny afternoon on Tuesday. Daytime high temperatures cooled by around 10° with Boise reaching 72° and Twin Falls hitting 70°, which is still several degrees above "normal" high temperatures for mid-October.

Idaho News 6

Some high clouds rolled in during the evening and overnight associated with a warm front trekking across the Gem State. It will kick start a warming trend for the remainder of the work week. Wednesday is looking spectacular with clear skies and a high temperature around 76° in Boise.

Idaho News 6

High pressure amplifies over the western United States providing bright blue skies and calmer winds, perfect for raking up leaves the next several days. Daytime highs will be within a few degrees of records on Thursday and Friday as many Treasure Valley locations will hit 80°.

Idaho News 6

It is October after all, so we can't expect the beautiful weather to stick around too long! The high pressure ridge begins to shift east and weaken Saturday into Sunday. This allows additional cloud cover and scattered showers to move into the region on Sunday and Monday, especially for higher elevations. Snow levels will still be fairly high at around 7000 feet Monday morning.

Idaho News 6

A brief respite from the wet weather is anticipated Monday night into Tuesday as weak high pressure attempts to build into the region. However, a reinforcing shot of cool air and precipitation arrives Tuesday night. This will drop snow levels to as low as 5000 feet and potentially bringing the first widespread frost/freeze to the Snake River Plain Wednesday night into Thursday. We can also expect widespread precipitation Tuesday night into Wednesday.